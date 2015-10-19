United says to release more details about CEO's health

Oct 19 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said it expected to release more details about the hospitalization of its Chief Executive Officer, Oscar Munoz, later on Monday or Tuesday.

Munoz (56), who took over the top job at the company in September, had suffered a heart attack, Reuters said on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

United has remained silent on the medical condition of its CEO, who was admitted to the hospital on Thursday. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)