United expects charges tied to grounding of regional planes
July 17, 2014 / 2:12 PM / 3 years ago

United expects charges tied to grounding of regional planes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - United Airlines said on Thursday it plans to take charges of $169 million in the second quarter tied to the grounding of regional aircraft, headcount reductions and other items.

United Continental Holdings Inc, formed in the 2010 merger of UAL Corp and Continental Airlines, said it recorded costs of $66 million to take 21 Embraer ERJ 135 planes out of service. The company said the effect of pilot shortages, new Embraer 175 regional jet deliveries and fuel prices led it to ground the planes.

The airline said it still operates nine Embraer ERJ 135 planes and will consider grounding those once purchase agreements tied to them end in the fourth quarter.

United, which is closing its hub at Cleveland airport and taking other cost-cutting steps, also said it had $38 million of costs to reduce its workforce. Other charges are tied to merger integration and asset impairment.

Shares of United were up 0.3 percent to $45.05. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by James Dalgleish)

