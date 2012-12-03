FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Bank of India to raise 3 bln rupees via perpetual bonds
Sections
Featured
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul’s fall, informers played vital role against Islamic State
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 3, 2012 / 5:26 AM / in 5 years

United Bank of India to raise 3 bln rupees via perpetual bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 3 (Reuters) - United Bank of India is planning to raise 3 billion Indian rupees ($55.15 million) via unsecured perpetual bonds at 9.27 percent, three sources with direct knowledge of the deal said.

Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, ICICI Securities Primary Dealership, Trust Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Yes Bank are the arrangers to the deal, the sources said.

Pay-in date for the deal is on Wednesday.

The firm is planning to raise funds through perpetual bonds as they are considered quasi-equity, giving much needed support to the leverage ratio.

The perpetual bond has a call option at the end of the tenth year. ($1 = 54.3950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by G.Ram Mohan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.