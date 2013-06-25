FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
United Bank of India to raise 5 bln rupees via Tier-II bonds at 8.75 pct-source
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 25, 2013 / 1:27 PM / in 4 years

United Bank of India to raise 5 bln rupees via Tier-II bonds at 8.75 pct-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 25 (Reuters) - United Bank of India is planning to raise 5 billion rupees through 10-year Tier-II bonds at 8.75 percent, a source with direct knowledge of the deal told Reuters on Tuesday.

The bonds are Basel III compliant and have been placed with Life Insurance Corporation of India, the source said.

The bonds are rated ‘CRISIL AA+/Stable’ and the first Tier-II capital instrument issued in the Indian market under the Basel III capital regulations. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.