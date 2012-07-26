United Community Banks' profit misses estimates

July 26 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc’s second-quarter profit m issed Wall Street estimates by a wide margin, as the Southeastern U.S. lender set aside more money to cover future bad loans.

A large part of United Community’s portfolio of commercial real estate loans went bad when the financial crisis hit.

In 2010, it sold a quarter of itself to private equity firm Corsair Capital and offloaded $435 million in bad assets to get back to profitability.

Net income available to common shareholders fell to $3.5 million, or 6 cents per share, from $9 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected the lender to earn 16 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The bank’s bad loan provision rose 64 percent to $18 million.

United Community received a subpoena from U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in May related to its deferred tax valuation allowances. The SEC also issued a notice of formal investigation to the company.

Shares of the Blairsville, Georgia-based company closed at $7.58 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.