UPDATE 1-United Community Banks posts 1st-qtr profit

April 26 (Reuters) - United Community Banks Inc posted a profit for the first quarter as it kept aside less money to cover bad loans.

The bank posted a net income of $11.5 million, or 15 cents per share, compared with a loss of $237.3 million, or 13 cents per share, a year ago.

Net interest revenue grew 4 percent to $58.9 million.

Provision for bad loans was $15 million, down about 92 percent from last year.

Shares of the Blairsville, Georgia-based bank closed at $9.25 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.