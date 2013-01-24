BRIEF-United cutting management, cites confidence in 787

Jan 24 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc : * During earnings conference call, airline says operations are improving and customer satisfaction scores are rising * Company plans to cut management and administrative staff by 6 percent

starting next month to control costs * Company to implement new tools to help improve customer service * Company has confidence in Boeing’s ability to fix issues with 787

Dreamliner plane * Company says all new plane types have issues and 787 is no different * Carrier expects to take delivery of two more Dreamliners in second half of this

year * Company looking to win back corporate customers who took a detour amid

technology changes last year