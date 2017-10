Dec 13 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings said on Thursday that President and Chief Executive Officer Jeff Smisek will also become chairman effective Dec. 31.

Smisek will succeed Glenn Tilton, the former CEO of UAL Corp who became chairman of United Continental in October 2010. Tilton will remain on the board.

The merger of United parent UAL and Continental Airlines two years ago formed the world’s biggest carrier. Tilton was chairman and CEO of UAL Corp from 2002 until Oct. 2010.