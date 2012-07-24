FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-United Continental incurs $206 mln charge in 2nd-qtr
#Market News
July 24, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-United Continental incurs $206 mln charge in 2nd-qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said it incurred charges of about $206 million in the second quarter due to integration and severance costs.

The holding company of United Airlines said it has recorded a $137 million charge for the June quarter from costs associated with systems integration and training, repainting aircraft and relocating employees.

About 1,300 flight attendants volunteered to retire early in exchange for a severance payment, resulting in a $76 million charge, the company said in a regulatory filing.

It also recorded a gain of $7 million from sale of some assets.

United, which said consolidated passenger revenue per available seat mile rose 3 percent for the second quarter, is expected to report results on Thursday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
