United says removing Boeing 787 from flight plans

Feb 21 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings said on Thursday it was taking Boeing Co’s grounded 787 Dreamliner out of its flying plans through June 5, except for the Denver to Tokyo Narita route now scheduled for a tentative launch on May 12.

United spokeswoman Christen David said in a statement the Denver to Tokyo Narita route, originally set to start March 31, had been postponed. The route launch would depend on a successful resolution of 787 battery failures that have grounded the plane fleet for five weeks.

Boeing was not immediately available for comment.