FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-United Continental names John Rainey CFO
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2012 / 8:41 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-United Continental names John Rainey CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 16 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said on Monday it named John Rainey executive vice president and chief financial officer, replacing Zane Rowe.

Rainey most recently was senior vice president of financial planning and analysis for United. He previously served as vice president of financial planning and analysis for Continental Airlines from 2005 to 2010. He joined the company in 1997.

United Continental is the holding company that owns United Airlines, the world’s largest carrier. It was formed from a merger of United Airlines and Continental Airlines.

The company said in a statement that Rowe is leaving United to take a non-financial position at Apple Inc.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.