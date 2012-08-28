FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-United Continental says network outage resolved
August 28, 2012 / 10:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-United Continental says network outage resolved

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings said it was resuming normal operations on Tuesday after a temporary network outage hampered its website and airport functions.

The airline said in a statement that the outage caused flight delays and cancellations. As a result, United said it was allowing passengers affected by the incident to cancel and rebook flights without penalty.

The airline’s website was also back up and operating after the earlier outage.

United bought Continental in a $3.17 billion stock deal in 2010, creating the world’s largest air carrier. The merged company has had problems integrating some operations.

In March, United adopted the reservation system of Continental, triggering computer glitches that caused flight delays, faulty kiosks and jammed phone lines.

