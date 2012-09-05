FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Continental cuts capacity outlook
September 5, 2012 / 5:05 PM / 5 years ago

United Continental cuts capacity outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 5 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc cut its capacity outlook for the rest of the year, hurt by a slowing U.S. economy and rising fuel costs.

The world’s largest air carrier said it now expects available seat miles (ASMs) to fall by 2 percent to 3 percent in the September-December period, wider than its earlier forecast of 1 percent to 2 percent.

“We are beginning to see some modest slowness in economic outlook,” Chief Financial Officer John Rainey said at the Dahlman Rose transportation conference in New York on Wednesday.

Shares of the company, which has cut its consolidated capacity outlook for 2012 twice since the start of the year, were up 5 percent at $19 on the New York Stock Exchange.

