United Continental sees 3rd-qtr passenger revenue fall 1-2 pct

Sept 27 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc, parent of United Airlines, expects its third-quarter passenger revenue to fall between 1 percent and 2 percent.

The forecast comes just weeks after the company cut its capacity outlook for the rest of the year, citing a slowing U.S. economy and rising fuel costs.

The world’s largest airline, formed after United Airlines and Continental Airlines merged, said it estimates total consolidated capacity to fall 1.4 percent for the third quarter.

Capacity on domestic routes is likely to fall 1.7 percent, while international capacity is expected to fall 1.0 percent, it said in a regulatory filing.