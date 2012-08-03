FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
United Continental reaches agreement with pilots union
August 3, 2012 / 11:36 AM / in 5 years

United Continental reaches agreement with pilots union

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc said it has reached an agreement in principle with its pilots union that had threatened to go on strike.

United on Friday said it has agreed on a new joint collective bargaining agreement with the Air Line Pilots Association representing pilots who flew for what were once United Airlines and Continental Airlines, before the two merged in 2010.

Pilots from United and Continental have been working without new contracts since they agreed to concessions during the airline industry’s recent financial woes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
