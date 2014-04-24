FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-United Continental posts wider loss as revenue weakens
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2014 / 12:57 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-United Continental posts wider loss as revenue weakens

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* First quarter adjusted loss $1.33/shr vs estimate loss $1.35/shr

* Unit revenue, yield fall (Adds estimates comparison)

April 24 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc posted a wider quarterly loss on Thursday as expenses increased and revenue fell, hurt in part by flight cancellations tied to winter storms.

The first-quarter loss came to $609 million, or $1.66 a share, compared with $417 million, or $1.26 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for items including merger integration and severance costs, the loss was $1.33 a share, compared with a loss of $1.35 a share expected by analysts on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Quarterly revenue fell 0.3 percent to about $8.7 billion, but operating expenses rose 0.7 percent to just over $9 billion. Though fuel costs fell 4.0 percent, expenses tied to salaries and airport landing fees rose.

Passenger revenue per available seat mile, an important airline measure, fell 2.0 percent to 12.91 cents. Average yield, a measure of the average fare paid per mile flown, fell 2.0 percent to 15.92 cents. (Reporting by Karen Jacobs in Atlanta; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.