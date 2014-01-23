United Continental swings to fourth-quarter profit

CHICAGO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings Inc swung to a quarterly profit on strong results in December, lower fuel costs and higher fares, it said on Thursday.

The parent of United Airlines earned $298 million in the fourth quarter, or 78 cents per share, compared with a loss of $190 million, or 58 cents, last year. United Continental is the No. 2 U.S. airline after the newly formed American Airlines Group Inc.

Revenue for the Chicago-based United Continental rose 7 percent to $9.3 billion.

Shares of the company closed at $49.18 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.