United Continental says Sandy hurt November revenue
December 10, 2012 / 11:10 PM / in 5 years

United Continental says Sandy hurt November revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings said on Monday that disruptions to the airline tied to Superstorm Sandy reduced November revenue by about $50 million.

The company said passenger revenue per available seat mile, or unit revenue, fell an estimated 1 to 2 percent last month from a year earlier, including feeder carriers. United said that key industry measure was reduced in November because of Sandy, which barreled through the U.S. Northeast in late October and prompted shutdowns at major New York area airports.

United has a big hub at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey. Last month, it said Sandy hurt October revenue by about $90 million and profit in that month by about $35 million.

