United Continental posts lower September traffic
October 8, 2012 / 9:05 PM / 5 years ago

United Continental posts lower September traffic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 8 (Reuters) - United Continental Holdings on Monday reported lower traffic for September as fewer passengers boarded its planes, and said a widely watched measure of revenue performance fell.

The company, formed when United Airlines and Continental Airlines merged, said unit revenue, or passenger revenue per available seat mile, fell an estimated 2.5 percent to 3.5 percent compared with the year-earlier month.

Traffic, as measured in revenue passenger miles, fell 2.1 percent while capacity, or available seat miles, was down 1.3 percent in the month at United and its regional affiliates.

Load factor, or the percentage of seats filled, came to 82.1 percent in September, compared with 82.8 percent a year earlier.

