Judge rejects bid to move payday loan case to tribal court
August 24, 2015 / 12:07 PM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects bid to move payday loan case to tribal court

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Illinois borrowers pursuing a proposed class action against a payday loan debt collector do not have to arbitrate their dispute before a Native American tribal court, a federal judge ruled.

U.S. District Judge Virginia Kendall rejected arguments by the defendant, Colorado debt collector United Debt Holdings, that leaving the case in federal court would erode confidence in tribal courts’ authority and hurt tribal self-governance. United is represented by lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PMgLav

