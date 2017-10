LONDON, May 9 (Reuters) - United Drug PLC : * H1 revenue rose 14 percent to 1.02 billion EUR * H1 adjusted pretax profit rose 8 percent to 38 million EUR * Continues to expect FY constant currency adjusted EPS to be between 5% and 8%

H1 operating profit has increased by 13% during the period.

5% and 8% ahead of last year