Aug 7 (Reuters) - United Drug PLC : * Trading across the group has been strong during the quarter to 30 June 2013, * Agreement of a $170 million private placement loan note issue, scheduled to

be completed and drawn down in September * Group revenues and profits before items for the nine months to 30 June 2013

are ahead of the same period last year * Sees constant currency adjusted EPS for year to September 30, before items,