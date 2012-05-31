FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China's United Energy eyes loan to fund Pakistan wind project
May 31, 2012 / 5:26 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-China's United Energy eyes loan to fund Pakistan wind project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects first paragraph to say could tap credit facility, not will tap)

HONG KONG, May 31 (Reuters) - Chinese oil and gas company United Energy Group Ltd said on Thursday that it could tap a $5 billion credit facility with state-owned China Development Bank Corp to fund a wind farm in Pakistan and has been approached by mainland companies looking to co-invest in the project.

The company was also considering selling shares or issuing bonds to fund the proposed $3 billion project, which was at a preliminary stage, and investment would take place over a number of years, a company spokeswoman said.

United Energy, controlled by Chinese tycoon Zhang Hongwei, signed a loan facility with China Development Bank in December 2010, giving it access to $5 billion in cash and highlighting the bank’s push to fund overseas expansion by mainland companies.

United Energy obtained approval early this month from the Pakistan government to construct a 500-megawatt wind power project. Such capacity usually requires an investment of about $1 billion, although the company has not disclosed the final capacity of the project. (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
