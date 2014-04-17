FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth says first-quarter profit fell due to higher costs
April 17, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

UnitedHealth says first-quarter profit fell due to higher costs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, said on Thursday that first-quarter profit fell due to costs and taxes related to the national healthcare reform law as well as government cuts to Medicare funding.

UnitedHealth said that net profit was $1.1 billion, or about $1.10 per share, compared with $1.2 billion, or $1.16 per share a year earlier. Analysts had expected first quarter profit of $1.09 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

UnitedHealth stuck by its previous forecast for 2014 earnings of $5.40 to $5.60 per share. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

