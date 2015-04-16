FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-UnitedHealth's quarterly profit rises as Optum business gains
Sections
Featured
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
U.S.
Push for self-driving law exposes regulatory divide
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 16, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 2 years ago

REFILE-UnitedHealth's quarterly profit rises as Optum business gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to remove extraneous word “cents” in paragraph 2)

April 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 28.6 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by a rise in total enrolments and strength in its Optum Health Services business.

The company’s profit rose to $1.41 billion, or $1.46 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.10 billion, or $1.10 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 13 percent to $35.76 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.