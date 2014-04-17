FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees government funding cuts to private Medicare at 3 percent to 3.5 percent
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 17, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UnitedHealth sees government funding cuts to private Medicare at 3 percent to 3.5 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc : * Says government funding cuts to private medicare are 3 percent to 3.5 percent

in 2015 * Says will work through and try to mitigate medicare cuts in 2015 * Says hepatitis c costs are a “multiple” of what it had expected for Q1 * Says hepatitis c patient volume may moderate after pent-up demand starts to

wear off * Says working with state medicaid agencies on unexpected hepatitis c costs and

expects to be reimbursed * Says competitor pricing in New York small business plans is not sustainable,

plans to speak to state regulator * Says has a “bias” to increase role on obamacare exchanges in 2015 * Says obamacare enrollment figures and high percentage of “silver” plans are

positive factors

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.