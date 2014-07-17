FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-UnitedHealth vows to become major player in Obamacare exchanges, with 25 in 2015
July 17, 2014 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-UnitedHealth vows to become major player in Obamacare exchanges, with 25 in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group: * Unitedhealth says in conference call that company will advance its participation in

insurance exchanges in a measured way * Unitedhealth CEO says second quarter reimbursements for gilead’s

sovaldi hepatitis c drug were within revised expecations * Unitedhealth says has strong controls over appropriate use of sovaldi, other

drugs * Unitedhealth says plans to become major player in insurance exchanges under

affordable care act, take a “large part” of that business * Unitedhealth says more than 75 percent of eventual market from exchanges has

yet to emerge * Unitedhealth says expects to soon participate in as many as two dozen state

exchanges under obamacare, consistent with its earlier expectations * Unitedhealth says after entering as many as two dozen exchanges next year,

expects to steadily move into new markets

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
