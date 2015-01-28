FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth backs Gilead's Harvoni as preferred hepatitis C treatment
January 28, 2015 / 9:17 PM / 3 years ago

UnitedHealth backs Gilead's Harvoni as preferred hepatitis C treatment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc on Wednesday backed Gilead Sciences Inc’s hepatitis C treatment Harvoni on its 2015 commercial drug coverage list over a new competitor, Viekira Pak from AbbVie Inc.

The drug coverage list, which is effective Feb. 1, applies to all of the firm’s commercial fully insured customers who use its Optum RX pharmacy benefit manager and self-insured customers such as large employers who follow the drug list.

The update to the formulary, available on the company’s website, applies to its Medicaid, Medicare and military contracts as well.

“We are constantly working to deliver value and manage costs for customers and consumers throughout our business,” UnitedHealth Group spokesman Tyler Mason said in a statement.

Gilead declined to comment.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Leslie Adler

