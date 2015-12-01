FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth CEO defends review of Obamacare exchange participation
December 1, 2015

UnitedHealth CEO defends review of Obamacare exchange participation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc’s chief executive on Tuesday defended the company’s recent disclosure that it would consider exiting the Obamacare health insurance exchanges in 2017, citing losses on health plans it said were designed to succeed.

CEO Stephen Hemsley said the company had booked losses despite having kept costs down with small networks, pricing competitively and signing up members with better health than the overall exchange population.

In the first half of 2016, UnitedHealth will decide whether to take part in any given region after doing a “product by product, market by market” review, Hemsley said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer, Editing by Franklin Paul)

