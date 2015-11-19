FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer UnitedHealth cuts full-year profit forecast
November 19, 2015 / 11:08 AM / 2 years ago

Health insurer UnitedHealth cuts full-year profit forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc on Thursday cut its full-year profit forecast due to continued pressure on its individual plans, which are sold on exchanges created under the U.S. Affordable Care Act.

The company said it now expects to earn $6 per share this year, down from its previous estimate of $6.25-$6.35 per share.

“In recent weeks, growth expectations for individual exchange participation have tempered industry wide ... so we are taking this proactive step,” Chief Executive Stephen Hemsley said. (Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

