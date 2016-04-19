FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth to exit all but a handful of Obamacare exchanges in 2017 -CEO
April 19, 2016 / 1:15 PM / a year ago

UnitedHealth to exit all but a handful of Obamacare exchanges in 2017 -CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Steven Hemsley said on Tuesday that the company would largely exit the Obamacare exchange market in 2017, following through on a warning he had given late last year that costs appeared to be unsustainable.

Hemsley, in prepared remarks made as part of the company’s first-quarter earnings report, said that after a state-by-state review, it had found that the smaller overall market size and shorter term, higher risk profile suggested it could not offer plans on a sustained basis. UnitedHealth sells these individual insurance plans, created as part of President Barack Obama’s national healthcare law, in 34 states this year. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

