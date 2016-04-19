FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer UnitedHealth reports higher profit
April 19, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Health insurer UnitedHealth reports higher profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 19 (Reuters) - Health insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc reported a 14 percent rise in quarterly profit helped by strength in its Optum business which offers healthcare services and drug benefit plans.

Net earnings attributable to company’s shareholders rose to $1.61 billion, or $1.67 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $1.41 billion or $1.46 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $44.53 billion from $35.76 billion.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

