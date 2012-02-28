UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth to buy two Florida health plans

* Boosts company’s leading Medicare Advantage position

* Buying Preferred Care Partners, Medica HealthCare Plans

* Shares little changed

By Lewis Krauskopf

Feb 28 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc plans to buy two Florida health plans to increase its U.S. market-leading position in providing Medicare plans for the elderly.

Health insurers have been striking deals to boost their Medicare operations as the baby boom generation born after World War II becomes eligible for the government program, swelling its ranks.

UnitedHealth’s acquisitions fortify its strong position in Florida, where about 10 percent of all Medicare beneficiaries live, according to Goldman Sachs analyst Matthew Borsch.

The largest U.S. health insurer by market value is buying Preferred Care Partners and Medica HealthCare Plans, which operate in the central and southern regions of the state. Both companies are privately held, and UnitedHealth did not announce financial terms of the separate deals.

Miami-based Preferred Care serves about 50,000 Medicare Advantage members, as well as 5,000 members in Medicaid plans for low-income citizens. Preferred Care also operates six primary care centers.

Coral Gables-based Medica has about 35,000 Medicare Advantage members and 7,200 Medicaid beneficiaries, and runs two medical centers.

Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Chris Rigg estimated the two Florida plans generate combined annual revenue of $1.3 billion to $1.5 billion. UnitedHealth reported $101.9 billion in revenue for last year.

Goldman’s Borsch said UnitedHealth will have 27 percent of Florida’s Medicare Advantage market after the deals close, which is expected later this year.

“The acquisitions further the pattern of industry consolidation as health reform increases current and expected economies of scale,” Borsch said in a research note.

UnitedHealth shares were up 4 cents at $55.77 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.