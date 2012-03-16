FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnitedHealth wins US military deal worth up to $20.46 bln
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires kill at least 38, deadliest in state history
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 9:45 PM / 6 years ago

UnitedHealth wins US military deal worth up to $20.46 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, has won a contract to provide managed care support to the U.S. military’s TRICARE health care program that is valued at up to $20.64 billion over the next six years, the Pentagon announced on Friday.

It said the contract included a base period of about 10 months and five one-year options, and covered management of provider networks and referrals, medical management, enrollment, claims processing, customer service and access to data.

The goal, the Pentagon said in announcing the contract award, was to provide “beneficiary satisfaction at the highest level possible through the delivery of world-class health care.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.