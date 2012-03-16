FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth awarded $20 bln DOD contract
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 16, 2012 / 10:50 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-UnitedHealth awarded $20 bln DOD contract

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Nearly 6-yr contract estimated at $20.5 bln

* Contract covers military in 21 states

* UnitedHealth shares rise 2 pct in afterhours trade

March 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Defense awarded UnitedHealth Group a nearly 6-year contract on Friday worth close to $20.5 billion to provide military health insurance coverage for its western region program.

The contract covering the 21-state region had been held since 2009 by the TriWest Alliance, which is comprised of nonprofit insurers and university hospital systems.

TriWest said in a statement that it was “extremely disappointed” by the DOD’s decision. A spokesman for the alliance said it had not yet decided whether to formally protest the decision.

UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer by market value, last year lost to Humana the contract to serve members of the military through Tricare’s south region.

Shares of UnitedHealth, which closed at $55.59 on the New York Stock Exchange, were 2 percent higher at $56.80 in afterhours trading.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.