UnitedHealth gives 2013 profit outlook below analysts' forecast

Nov 26 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group said on Monday that it expected 2013 earnings of $5.25 to $5.50 per share, below analysts’ expectations.

Revenue, however, should come in higher than Wall Street was expecting, the largest U.S. private insurer said in a statement ahead of a Tuesday meeting with analysts and investors.

The company forecast 2013 revenue of $123 billion to $124 billion. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $119.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.