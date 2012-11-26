FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth gives 2013 profit outlook below analysts' forecast
November 26, 2012 / 12:40 PM / 5 years ago

UnitedHealth gives 2013 profit outlook below analysts' forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group said on Monday that it expected 2013 earnings of $5.25 to $5.50 per share, below analysts’ expectations.

Revenue, however, should come in higher than Wall Street was expecting, the largest U.S. private insurer said in a statement ahead of a Tuesday meeting with analysts and investors.

The company forecast 2013 revenue of $123 billion to $124 billion. Analysts had been expecting earnings of $5.58 per share and revenue of $119.12 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

