September 21, 2016 / 7:40 PM / a year ago

UnitedHealth trims drug coverage, including Sanofi insulin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 21 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, will stop covering several brand-name drugs as of next year, reinforcing a trend of payers steering prescriptions to lower-priced options.

In a bulletin seeking client feedback by Sept. 28, UnitedHealth said it is changing reimbursement terms for long-acting insulins and will no longer cover Lantus, the main insulin drug sold by Sanofi SA.

The insurer said Basaglar, a cheaper biosimilar insulin sold by Eli Lilly & Co would be covered as "Tier 1," meaning the lowest out-of-pocket costs for members. Levemir, produced by Novo Nordisk A/S, will move from Tier 1 to Tier 2.

Biosimilars are cheaper copies of protein-based biotech drugs such as Lantus, which are no longer protected by patents. They cannot be precisely replicated like conventional chemical drugs but have been shown to be equivalent in terms of efficacy and side effects.

The insurer also said it will exclude from coverage Amgen Inc's white blood cell-boosting drug Neupogen, in favor of Zarxio, a biosimilar sold by Novartis AG.

UnitedHealth last year bought Catamaran Corp for $12.8 billion, making it the nation's No. 3 pharmacy benefit manager after Express Scripts Holding Co and Caremark, which is owned by CVS Health Corp. (Reporting By Deena Beasley; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

