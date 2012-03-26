FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TriWest protests US contract award to UnitedHealth
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 26, 2012 / 10:45 PM / 6 years ago

TriWest protests US contract award to UnitedHealth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 26 (Reuters) - TriWest Healthcare Alliance on Monday filed a protest against the Pentagon’s decision to award a nearly 6-year contract worth close to $20.5 billion to UnitedHealth Group to provide military health insurance coverage for its western region.

TriWest said it filed a protest with the Government Accountability Office because it viewed the government’s evaluation of the bids as “flawed and unfair,” and said its bid was significantly lower than that of UnitedHealth.

TriWest, comprised of nonprofit insurers and university hospital systems, had held the contract since 2009. It said the contract award did not account for transition risks and added switching costs of hundreds of millions of dollars.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.