a year ago
UnitedHealth CEO says 2017 Obamacare exchanges exposure limited
#Market News
July 19, 2016 / 1:05 PM / a year ago

UnitedHealth CEO says 2017 Obamacare exchanges exposure limited

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday that he does not see meaningful losses for the individual exchange business created under President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act next year.

"We do not expect any meaningful financial exposure on 2017 business from the three or fewer exchange markets where we currently plan to remain," Hemsley said on a conference call with analysts to discuss its second-quarter financial results.

Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
