4 months ago
UnitedHealth planning for costly 2018 health insurance tax
April 18, 2017 / 1:05 PM / 4 months ago

UnitedHealth planning for costly 2018 health insurance tax

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Steven Hemsley said on Tuesday that the company is planning for higher 2018 premiums and lower benefits based on the return of an industry wide 3 percent health insurance tax that will raise costs.

Hemsley, speaking on a conference call to investors to discuss first-quarter profit, said that he hopes but does not know if Congress will repeal the tax, which was created under the Affordable Care Act and was on a temporary hiatus in 2017. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)

