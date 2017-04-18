UnitedHealth planning for costly 2018 health insurance tax

NEW YORK, April 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Steven Hemsley said on Tuesday that the company is planning for higher 2018 premiums and lower benefits based on the return of an industry wide 3 percent health insurance tax that will raise costs.

Hemsley, speaking on a conference call to investors to discuss first-quarter profit, said that he hopes but does not know if Congress will repeal the tax, which was created under the Affordable Care Act and was on a temporary hiatus in 2017. (Reporting by Caroline Humer)