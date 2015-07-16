UnitedHealth CEO says insurer has 'plenty of scale'

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said on Thursday during a conference call that the company’s mergers and acquisition strategy has not changed and that it expects to continue to build and diversify its business.

“We are well positioned across all the key markets ... and have plenty of scale across all our business segments,” Hemsley said during a conference call with investors.

Hemsley was responding to a question about how UnitedHealth is approaching M&A at a time when competitors Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have agreed to merge, partly due to the advantages of being larger. Anthem Inc is pursuing Cigna Corp for similar reasons of scale.

UnitedHealth has been reported to have looked at Aetna and Cigna, but has declined to comment on those specific combinations. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)