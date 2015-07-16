FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnitedHealth CEO says insurer has 'plenty of scale'
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 1:25 PM / 2 years ago

UnitedHealth CEO says insurer has 'plenty of scale'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said on Thursday during a conference call that the company’s mergers and acquisition strategy has not changed and that it expects to continue to build and diversify its business.

“We are well positioned across all the key markets ... and have plenty of scale across all our business segments,” Hemsley said during a conference call with investors.

Hemsley was responding to a question about how UnitedHealth is approaching M&A at a time when competitors Aetna Inc and Humana Inc have agreed to merge, partly due to the advantages of being larger. Anthem Inc is pursuing Cigna Corp for similar reasons of scale.

UnitedHealth has been reported to have looked at Aetna and Cigna, but has declined to comment on those specific combinations. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.