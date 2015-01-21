FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-UnitedHealth says has priced 2015 plans for an increase in medical use
January 21, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-UnitedHealth says has priced 2015 plans for an increase in medical use

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects title in first paragraph)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc has priced its 2015 health insurance plans to account for an increase in medical services use compared with 2014, but so far has not seen any change, UnitedHealthcare Chief Financial Officer Dan Shumacher said on Wednesday.

Shumacher told analysts during a conference call that the company expects a 2015 medical cost trend of around 6 percent, plus or minus 50 basis points, compared with 2014’s level of about 5.5 percent.

“With December and January behind us, we are not seeing any indication or evidence of an increase in utilization,” Shumacher said. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

