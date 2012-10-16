UnitedHealth quarterly earnings rise

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Insurer UnitedHealth Group Inc. reported higher quarterly earnings as enrollment in health plans increased and its technology and service business grew.

The company, the largest U.S. health insurer, said on Tuesday that third-quarter net income was $1.56 billion, or $1.50 per share, up from $1.27 billion, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

On Oct. 8, UnitedHealth forecast earnings of at least $1.45 per share for the third quarter and said more than 650,000 additional people had enrolled in plans during the period.