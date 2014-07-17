FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth's revenue rises as membership increases
#Market News
July 17, 2014 / 10:36 AM / 3 years ago

UnitedHealth's revenue rises as membership increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 7 percent rise in quarterly revenue, helped by the addition of 270,000 members to its healthcare plans and strong growth in its Optum pharmacy services division.

Net income was $1.41 billion, or $1.42 per share, in the second-quarter ended June 30, compared to $1.44 billion, or $1.40 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenues rose to $32.6 billion from $30.4 billion. (Reporting by Shailesh Kuber; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

