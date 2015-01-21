FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UnitedHealth fourth-quarter profit beats estimate
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 21, 2015 / 11:25 AM / 3 years ago

UnitedHealth fourth-quarter profit beats estimate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings, helped by higher premium revenue.

UnitedHealth’s earnings rose to $1.5 billion, or $1.55 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.4 billion, or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $33.43 billion.

Analysts had expected a profit of $1.50 per share and revenue of $33.11 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Caroline Humer in New York and Amrutha Penumudi in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.