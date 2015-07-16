FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UnitedHealth's profit rises on higher enrollments, Optum business
July 16, 2015 / 10:20 AM / 2 years ago

UnitedHealth's profit rises on higher enrollments, Optum business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a quarterly profit that jumped 12.6 percent as revenue increased in its Optum business and enrollments increased.

The insurer’s net income rose to $1.59 billion, or $1.64 per share, for the quarter ended June 30 from $1.41 billion, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier. ]

UnitedHealth is the first of the national health insurers to report earnings. Its report comes at a time when the industry is in the midst of consolidation, with Aetna Inc and Humana Inc having recently struck a deal and Anthem Inc in pursuit of Cigna Corp. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru,; Editing by Don Sebastian)

