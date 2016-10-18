FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Health insurer UnitedHealth reports 23 pct rise in profit
October 18, 2016 / 10:05 AM / 10 months ago

Health insurer UnitedHealth reports 23 pct rise in profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 23 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business.

UnitedHealth's net earnings attributable to shareholders rose to $1.97 billion, or $2.03 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $1.60 billion or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $46.29 billion from $41.49 billion. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
