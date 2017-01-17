FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Health insurer UnitedHealth's revenue rises 9 pct
January 17, 2017 / 11:04 AM / 7 months ago

Health insurer UnitedHealth's revenue rises 9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 17 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc, the largest U.S. health insurer, reported a 9 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by strength in its pharmacy benefit management business and an increase in memberships.

The company's net earnings attributable rose to $1.90 billion, or $1.96 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $1.22 billion or $1.26 per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue rose to $47.52 billion from $43.60 billion.

UnitedHealth's results land at a time when the Republican-led Congress, pushed by President-elect Donald Trump, is moving quickly to repeal the Affordable Care Act, popularly known as Obamacare.

The company has said it will pull out of the Obamacare exchanges as it was unable to make money on the plans, but the lack of details on a replacement is creating uncertainty for the entire industry. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

