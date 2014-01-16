BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO says will be "selective" in choosing public exchanges

Jan 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc : * CEO says health reform law amd medicare funding cuts to divert $1.50 per

share from 2014 earnings * CEO says will offset these costs to grow earnings and revenue in 2014 * CEO says will “focus on delivering” 2015 earnings growth but performance

depends partly on private Medicare rates * CEO says watching public exchanges closely and will be “selective” in 2015 * CEO says sees growth from ACA reform law through Medicaid expansion,

increased Medicaid membership and dual eligibles * CEO says initial Medicare membership growth for 2014 is within estimates