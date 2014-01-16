FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO says will be "selective" in choosing public exchanges
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Trump cites progress after Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 16, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-UnitedHealth CEO says will be "selective" in choosing public exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc : * CEO says health reform law amd medicare funding cuts to divert $1.50 per

share from 2014 earnings * CEO says will offset these costs to grow earnings and revenue in 2014 * CEO says will “focus on delivering” 2015 earnings growth but performance

depends partly on private Medicare rates * CEO says watching public exchanges closely and will be “selective” in 2015 * CEO says sees growth from ACA reform law through Medicaid expansion,

increased Medicaid membership and dual eligibles * CEO says initial Medicare membership growth for 2014 is within estimates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.