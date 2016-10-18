UnitedHealth CEO sees earnings growth continuing into 2017

NEW YORK, Oct 18 (Reuters) - UnitedHealth Group Inc Chief Executive Officer Stephen Hemsley said on Tuesday during a conference call with analysts that he expects the strong growth the company has seen in 2016 to continue into 2017.

UnitedHealth President David Wichmann said on the same call that the company is comfortable with the 2017 analyst consensus for earnings. Analysts expect 2017 earnings of $9.07 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Caroline Humer; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)